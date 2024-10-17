Prince Harry shocks fans with surfing: Full of surprises

Prince Harry surfing in California has captivated Royal Family fans, who believe the Duke of Sussex is truly living his "California dream life."

The footage showcases Harry as he focuses intently on the waves, gripping a white surfboard while his instructor enthusiastically shouts, "Go!" With determination, Harry leaps onto his board and manages to stand up as instructed, drawing cheers from onlookers as he finds his balance, arms outstretched for stability.

Under the guidance of his instructor, he learns to move his shoulders, with words of encouragement ringing out around him. It's clear that the prince is thoroughly enjoying his new sport.

Fans of Prince Harry have become "obsessed" with his surfing skills, with one user on the social media platform X, @PhlyGerl, commenting, "Prince Harry in America living his California dream life."

Prince Harry was spotted surfing at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch in California, accompanied by surf coach Raimana Van Bastolaer, further cementing his status as a true Californian.

The footage has ignited excitement among royal fans, with one social media user exclaiming, "Is there anything this man can’t do? #PrinceHarry is a true Californian now! And this is supposed to be the man who's plotting to come back to the UK?"

Another enthusiastic fan chimed in, declaring, "Meghan’s man, aka Prince Harry, is full of surprises! He’s an honorary Californian now."

The awe continued with one fan expressing their disbelief: "I can’t believe I wake up to this… Prince Harry surfing. Man, I mean wow."