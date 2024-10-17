‘The X Factor’ mourns loss of One Direction member Liam Payne

Liam Payne was first audition for the 'X Factor' in 2008 and came back to claim the spot in 1D in 2010

The X Factor, the talent show that launched One Direction with members Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, is mourning the loss of the late singer.

On Wednesday, October 16, the music competition took to Instagram to pay tribute to Payne, 31, just hours after reports emerged of his death following a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne," the show captioned a black-and-white photo of the Night Changes crooner smiling. "He was immensely talented, and as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world."

"Our thoughts are with his friends, family, and all who loved him," they concluded in a heartfelt note.



Payne, who was vacationing in Argentina with girlfriend Kate Cassidy after attending a concert by his former bandmate Horan, 3, is survived by his seven-year-old son, Bear, whom he shares with ex-partner and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.

The Teardrop maker rose to fame after his audition for The X Factor in 2008 and later became part of one of the bestselling boy bands of all time, One Direction, in 2010.

He later pursued a solo career following the group's disbandment in 2016.