Prince William receives heartwarming message from Jacinda Ardern

Future King Prince William received love from former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern who was honoured with Damehood at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The former PM said it was “particularly special” to receive the honour from Prince William, with whom she shares a warm working relationship.



Ardern, who works with William in support of his Earthshot Prize initiative, was made a Dame Grand Commander of the New Zealand Order of Merit on October 16 at an investiture ceremony that recognized other luminaries, as well.

William and Jacinda have gotten to know one another over the years, most especially through their work on Earthshot Prize.

Ardern serves as a trustee for William’s environmental initiative, a position appointed last April.



William expressed his excitement as he wrote on Instagram: "@jacindaardern it was a privilege to present you with this deserved award at Windsor today!" the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote on social media, further calling her "A friend, an extraordinary advocate for the environment and now a Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit."

Ardern's former colleagues and New Zealanders still admire her and gave the brilliant lady the extraordinary privilege of serving them for five years.



She looked stunning in a traditional Maori cloak, Korowai, which is worn during special ceremonies, after she was made a dame.

When her damehood was announced, the former prime minister said she was “incredibly humbled” but “in two minds” about accepting the accolade.



“So many of the things we went through as a nation over the last five years were about all of us rather than one individual,” she said, per the Telegraph.

“But I have heard that said by so many Kiwis who I have encouraged to accept an honor over the years. And so, for me, this is a way to say thank you — to my family, to my colleagues, and to the people who supported me to take on the most challenging and rewarding role of my life.”