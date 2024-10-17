Liam Payne's first 'X Factor' audition resurfaces after tragic death

Following Liam Payne's shocking passing, his inaugural X Factor audition has reemerged, showcasing the 14-year-old's humble beginnings.



In 2008, Payne stood before judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, and Cheryl Cole, sharing his dreams.

"When I'm at school, I think about singing all the time," Payne said. "I should really concentrate on my school work, but I just think about singing too much."

Payne introduced himself, saying, "A lot of people say I'm a good singer and I've got The X Factor, but I don't really know what The X Factor is, and I believe you guys do." His rendition of Frank Sinatra's Fly Me To The Moon left the judges divided.

Simon Cowell noted, "I'm missing a bit of grit, emotion, and fun." Cheryl Cole countered, "I liked it. You're really cute. You've got charisma... that cheeky little wink." Louis Walsh added, "This kid could do fantastic in the show."

Despite Cowell's reservations, Payne was granted another chance and eventually made it to the judges' houses.

Although sent home initially, Payne returned two years later at 16 and formed One Direction with Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan.