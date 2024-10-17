Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce earns praises from Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler shares reaction to Travis Kelce's performance in 'Grotesquerie'

Henry Winkler has recently applauded Travis Kelce for his performance in Ryan Murphy’s new series, Grotesquerie.



During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw on October 15, Henry revealed that his son Max directed Travis in his first-ever scripted role in new series.

“I got an autographed picture and I made him a video of, I said, ‘Max, I want to tell him how great he is,’” said the Happy Days alum.

Henry continued, “Cause you really think he's just a football player.”

“He's really good. He's a natural and he talked to me about it on his podcast with his brother,” stated the Barry actor.

On October 5, Henry took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and praised Travis acting skills.

“AND Mr. K is doing an amazing job as an Actor on ‘GROTESQUERIE’ on FX,” wrote the actor.

On October 16, Travis and his brother Jason Kelce discussed about Henry’s tweet on their New Heights podcast.

Jason told Travis, “I will agree with Mr. Winkler, though, dude. You're killing it. Travis, I wouldn't, I would not tell you this. But acting in front of a camera that's right up in your face, nailing all this stuff, you're actually a good actor.”

“Honestly, though, I'm along the ride with everyone else,” replied Travis.

He further said, “I'm enjoying watching everything unfold. I was so in and out of LA over the off-season filming this and that.”

Meanwhile, Grotesquerie is available on Hulu.