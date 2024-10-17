Jason Segel’s kind compliment moves Hoda Kotb to tears

Jason Segel's heartfelt words moved Today host Hoda Kotb to tears following her major announcement last month.



The How I Met Your Mother star, 44, who appeared for an interview with Kotb to promote his new series, Shrinking season 2, said kind words to acknowledge the long-spanning career of the morning show host.

“I’m gonna miss you when you’re gone,” Segel told Kotb, referring to her departure from NBC News morning show after 17 years.



"I just want you to know these interviews have been some of the best of my whole career, so I’m really grateful to know you,” he added.

Overwhelmed by emotion, the host responded with teary eyes, “Wow, thanks” and got up to warmly embrace the actor.

Kotb's co-host Savannah Guthrie then took over. “What’s happening over there? Wait, go back to the hug. There’s a big hug going on over there,” Guthrie said to the camera.

In a light-hearted moment, Guthrie went onto hug her next guest, Eddie Redmayne and quipped, “See, take that Hoda and Jason.”

The broadcast journalist revealed back in September 26th that she was exiting after 17 years of hosting and working for the network for 25 years.

The host said that even though it’s "painful" to leave yet she knows that she is making “the right decision.” She decided to take this huge step in order to spend more time with her daughters saying, “they deserve a bigger slice of my time pie.”

Previously, Kotb also told People magazine that she wanted her time “to be filled with more of them.”