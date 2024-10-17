Prince William gives inspiring address as Kate skips important event

Prince William made an impassioned speech, addressing an issue close to his heart, on Wednesday, as he attended the snazzy Centre Point Awards.

The future king, who is dedicated to the cause of ending homelessness in UK and ending the stigma around it, made note of the “remarkable achievements” of young people who overcame challenges to get to this point.

“What inspires me the most about the young people in this evening is that they have not only overcome homelessness to achieve their personal ambitions,” William said in a clip shared from the speech. “But they are also contributing to the communities in which they live, be that through teaching, fundraising or volunteering.”

The office of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared highlights from the glamourous evening alongside a message.

“Celebrating the remarkable achievements of young people who have transformed their lives after experiencing homelessness,” the caption read. “The @centrepointuk Award winners and finalists have overcome so much and achieved incredible things in leadership, education and their communities. Congratulations to you all!”

William, dressed in a dapper navy velour suit, attended the awards held at The British Museum, while his wife Kate Middleton was notably absent.

However, the royal appeared in high spirits as he interacted with the guests and was seen chatting to Nicholas Cullinan, director of the British Museum.