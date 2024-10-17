Megan Thee Stallion laid bare candid self in her upcoming documentary

Megan Thee Stallion is set to bare her soul in the upcoming documentary In Her Words, streaming on Amazon's Prime Video on October 31.

The trailer offers a glimpse into Megan's inner world, revealing her struggles with fame, grief, and identity.

"I'm not having fun right now, and I don't want to do it," Megan confesses, overwhelmed by the pressures of her career.

But as the trailer unfolds, we see the roots of Megan's strength – her bond with her mother.

"I wouldn't be here without my mom," she says. "My mom was like a gangsta rapper. I was like, 'When I get older, I really want to be like her.'"

Her mother's passing in 2019 left Megan reeling.

"I think I really forgot who I was. And when life started getting crazy, I didn't have her," Megan recalls, tears welling up.

The singer opens up about the turmoil that followed – backlash, being shot by Tory Lanez, and betrayal.

"I had really had like a real breakdown," she admits, her vulnerability palpable.

As Megan Thee Stallion, she feels compelled to protect her true self, Megan Pete.

"I want people to understand how this is affecting me," she pleads. "I want people to see how I feel."

Yet, the trailer concludes on a triumphant note.

"I've been going through shit, but I've been getting through shit," Megan declares.

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words promises an unflinching look at the woman behind the persona.

Directed by Nneka Onuorah, this documentary offers a powerful exploration of Megan's journey.

"Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words offers unprecedented access to the multi-faceted woman behind the persona," the official description reads. "Follow the Houston native's journey on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure, and success."