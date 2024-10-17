Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan claps back at ‘brave’ comments on vulnerability

Nicola Coughlan described online discussions on her appearance as 'insulting'

Nicola Coughlan has responded to comments about her body following her appearance in Bridgerton season three, where she bared much of her skin alongside Luke Newton.



In an interview with TIME, she addressed the remarks from viewers calling her "brave" for her vulnerability in the latest season.

"Don’t call me brave. I have a cracking pair of boobs. There’s nothing brave about that; it’s just me showing them off," the Irish actress said, referring to the reactions to her nude scenes.

"I’m a few sizes below the average size of a woman in the U.K., and I’m seen as a 'plus-size heroine,'" Coughlan, 37, highlighted. "Making it about how I look is reductive and boring."

She further questioned the focus on her appearance, "What if I were suddenly cast as a ballerina and lost a significant amount of weight? Would you not like me anymore?" She called the discussion "insane and so insulting."

This isn’t the first time the Big Mood actress has addressed online trolls. Back in May, she told Stylist that she had "specifically asked for certain lines and moments" related to the nude scenes to be included in the show.

"It felt like the biggest 'f--- you' to all the conversations surrounding my body; it was incredibly empowering," Coughlan, who played Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix series, said.

Be it through her words or actions, Coughlan continues to rise above negativity, refusing to be held back by such remarks.