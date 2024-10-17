Mariah Carey ‘so mad’ over not releasing secret grunge album ‘yet’

Mariah Carey on long-last grunge album

Mariah Carey is not happy with herself.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker shared being “mad” over herself in a conversation with Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang and comedian Matt Rogers on their podcast Las Culturistas from iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network, for not being able to release a grunge album, yet, which she secretly recorded back in 1995.

“Can you drop that grunge album?” Rogers asked.

“I know, right?” the 55-year-old replied. “I'm so mad that I haven't done that yet ... but who do I drop it with?”

In a lighthearted conversation, Bowen and Rogers playfully discussed the possibility of creating their own music label, entertaining the idea of going for a “chic” and edgy approach, even joking about releasing tracks on a platform like “Garage Band” to give it a raw, grungy vibe.

“I could do that. It's a good album,” Carey said.

As to why the songstress did not release the album when it was recorded, she has addressed the matter before.

“I got kind of in trouble for making this album—the alternative album—because back then, everything was super-controlled by the powers that be,” Carey revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in 2020.

“I never really was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to release it.’ But then I was like, I should release it. I should do it under an alias. Let people discover it and whatever, but that got squashed.”