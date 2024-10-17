‘Offended’ Cynthia Erivo reacts to ‘hurtful’ fan-edited ‘Wicked’ poster

Cynthia Erivo on 'Wicked' Broadway musical

Cynthia Erivo is not at all happy with the fan-edited poster of her upcoming musical fantasy movie Wicked for its Broadway musical.

Wicked/Broadway Musical poster

The poster in question is for the Broadway production of the musical and hides Elphaba’s eyes before her hat, and shows her wearing a red lipstick with a smirk on her face, in contrast to the original poster for the movie, in which Erivo’s eyes can be seen wide and wake with a green shade of lipstick instead of red.

“The original poster is an ILLUSTRATION. I am a real life human being who chose to look right down the barrel of the camera to you, the viewer… because, without words we communicate with our eyes,” Erivo took to her Instagram Stories to call out the design.

“Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful.”

She continued, “This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen, equal to that awful AI of us fighting, equal to people posting the question, ‘is your p*** green.'” None of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us.”





She continued with a second post on Instagram Stories, sharing the official Wicked film poster and adding, “Let me put this right here, to remind you and cleanse your palette.”

Wicked is set to hit theatres on November 22 in the U.S.A. and the U.K.