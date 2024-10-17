Taylor Swift to use book as 'take-down' of those who 'crossed her': Report

'The Eras Tour' is winding up in December 2024 after nearly two years

Taylor Swift is ready to spill the tea.

The international pop sensation, 34, is set to release a 256-page book documenting her record-breaking Eras Tour, and according to a new report by Radar Online, she’s not holding back.

A source revealed that while the book is a celebration of her wildly successful tour, it also dives into the juicier side of Swift’s life, with potential digs at those who’ve wronged her.

“Taylor never holds back in her song lyrics — and the same is going to be true of this book,” the insider told the outlet. "Anyone who has crossed her better be scared."

The book is rumoured to address the controversial rumours surrounding her "showmance" with NFL star Travis Kelce, blending subtle references similar to her songwriting style.

Swift recently announced the book on her social media, teasing fans with excitement.

"This tour has been the most wondrous experience, and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually," she said, hinting at both the book and the accompanying concert film.

The Official Eras Tour Book promises never-before-seen photos and personal reflections from Swift, capturing moments from a tour that grossed over $1 billion. Meanwhile, the tour's concert film has already made history, grossing $260 million.