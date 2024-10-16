Zendaya refuses to take dance classes with Tom Holland

Zendaya ranks on Variety's list of 500 most influential figures

American actress Zendaya opened up about not hitting the dance floor with her long-time boyfriend Tom Holland.

While comparing herself with Tom, the Euphoria actress admitted in an interview, “He's too good, it would piss me off.”

“I would want to take someone who could be equally as bad as me. You know who would be fun at it? Honestly, my little niece who's eight. I would like to take a dance class with her. That would be fun,” she responded to TeenVogue.

“And then kayaking? Kayaking, I would choose Tom because I think that, if I can remember correctly, with the kayak, you have to be in sync with the person.”

Moreover, she also revealed about the controlling personality trait they both have and how it would cause a hurdle while Kayaking.

"And I think it would be hilarious because we are both very controlling and we both want to be in charge. So it would be funny to watch us be like, no, we're going to go this way. No, we're going to go that way. And I think it would be a good story after the fact," Shake It Up actor concluded.

For the unversed, Zendaya is in a relationship with her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland. They publicly admitted their relationship in November 2021.