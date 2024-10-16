Kensington Palace releases delightful video with heartwarming message

Prince William, who has taken center stage in the British royal family’s public activities due to King Charles cancer treatment, has paid a special tribute to an extraordinary advocate for the environment.
The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts have shared a delight video of Prince William, showing him honoring a lady for her efforts to make the safe.
The palace wrote alongside the video: "A friend, an extraordinary advocate for the environment and now a Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to the State."
"@jacindaardern it was a privilege to present you with this deserved award at Windsor today!"
The new post comes after the Prince of Wales appears in a newly released clip from his upcoming ITV documentary surrounding his work to end homelessness.
Future King William makes a powerful statement in the newest trailer saying that he's using his royal role to 'influence and help people where I can.'
To a question about the people who wonder, William is seen responding: “Everyone having a right to a safe and stable home benefits us all. I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need, and I see that as part of my role.”
"Why else would I be here if I'm not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can?" he added, before concluding, "I like a big challenge, I do like that, but I can't do it on my own."
