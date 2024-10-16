Tyra Banks makes grand return to Victoria's Secret runway after 19 years

The supermodel last walked the Victoria's Secret runway in 2005 before pursuing a television career

Tyra Banks made a dazzling return to the Victoria’s Secret runway on Tuesday, closing out the 2024 Fashion Show in style after a 19-year hiatus.

The 50-year-old supermodel, who first walked for the lingerie brand in 1996, wowed the crowd in a glitzy black corset, bedazzled with silver jewels, and matching sparkly leggings.

Her grand entrance, complete with a flowing metallic jacket, ignited applause from the audience as she led a line of supermodels, including Ashley Graham, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kate Moss, Barbara Palvin, and more.

Banks’ comeback marks her first Victoria’s Secret appearance since 2005, when she left the runway to pursue a career in television.

Before the event, Banks shared her excitement on Instagram, posting a throwback photo from her last show. “You are… Never too young to SMiZE. Never too old to DREAM,” she wrote, urging fans to reflect on their dreams as she prepared for her runway return.

Having made history as the first African American woman to cover the Victoria’s Secret catalogue, Banks’ return was a celebratory moment for the iconic show, which came back after a five-year break.