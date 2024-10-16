Miley Cyrus finally not considered to replace Katy Perry on American Idol

Miley Cyrus didn't replace Katy Perry on American Idol: Here's why

Miley Cyrus was the first choice of American Idol bosses to replace Katy Perry as a judge on the show, but this could not work out due to high salary demand.



Sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that Miley demanded a whopping $25 million which was “topping Katy’s already high salary” and this was “never on the table”.

“Idol ratings have slid in the past few years, so they were looking for a more affordable option,” dished a show insider.

Carrie Underwood reportedly got the gig, as she agreed to take $12 million for the show, which is on par with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

The source told the outlet, “Carrie really wanted to get on board with Idol.”

“Money wasn't a big motivation for her, it was more getting off the road from touring and being able to spend more time with her family,” stated an insider.

Moreover, Carrie has high regards for Idol show as she won the show's fourth season in 2005.

However, producers believed, “Miley would have brought a lot of Katy-like sass to American Idol”.

“Carrie is more reserved and will be nicer to the contestants. But Idol still got the big name they sought and at a price they could swallow,” added an insider.