Prince William shares sweet family update soon after Kate Middleton comeback

Prince William shared a rare family update after his beloved wife Princess Kate marked her royal return after completing her chemotherapy.

The Prince of Wales made a sweet comment about his and Catherine's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, during his new public appearance.

For the unversed, William stepped out solo to attend a community day organised by the NFL Foundation UK in London on October 15.

People magazine reported that during his visit, the future King was presented with a football to take home for his kids.

In response, he said, "Oh, that's very kind. Never go home empty-handed! That's a crucial motto of being a parent."

In a video shared by The Independent, he added, "That's really kind of you. Thank you very much. We'll do some practice together. See how many windows I can smash!"

It is important to note that William's delightful family update came after Kate Middleton's comeback to the public eye.

Catherine announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. Since then, the Princess has been on preventative chemotherapy.

However, the future Queen recently announced that she has completed her chemo and is now focusing on remaining cancer-free.