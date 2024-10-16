Drake crashes jazz club in Toronto with dad Dennis Graham, also performs duet

Drake ranks under list of highest-certified digital singles artist in the United States

Influential and popular singer Drake and his father, Dennis Graham enjoyed performing a duet at a jazz club, located in Toronto.

The Thank me Later vocalist and his dad took the stage together intoning T-Bone Walker’s 1947 hit, Stormy Monday, on the invitation of singer, Shane Philips along with the Band of People supporting them.

According to Billboard, "These guys are on my mic, but it’s fine. Peace and love is part of this,” Philips stated.



Moreover, Shane also posted a selfie with the rapper on social media with a caption which reads, "It’s not often that I let people up on my stage but Drake showed up to my show with his dad and guess what his dad could sing so I got them both up.”

“If my dad was alive I would have wanted the same."

As soon as the video came out, fans flooded the comment section expressing their love for the amazing father-son duo.

On of them wrote: “It’s crazy how fathers voice and sons voice are different but sounds incredible together.”



Meanwhile, another wrote, “It’s interesting how well put together a spontaneous moment could be so perfect, you know. Like Drake is 6 god. And Dennis produced the making, so on and so forth.”

A few months back, Drake surprisingly released three songs in a row including Circadian Rhythm, SOD and No Face, featuring Playboi Carti.

For the unversed, Drake is among the world's best-selling music artists, with over 170 million units sold.