Margot Robbie takes time-off, enjoys in LA 'downtown' before first baby's arrival

Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with Tom Ackerley

Barbie actress Margot Robbie has taken time off from work for a bit to spend some quality time before the arrival of her first baby.



Earlier, pregnant Robbie was spotted having a ball of a time in Los Angeles’ downtown.

According to the sources, however the actress like to keep herself busy with work, but at the moment she has decided to keep work life aside for a while and take some time for herself before the little one arrives.

The 34-year-old actress was snapped boarding a boat to Lake Como with her obvious baby bump.

Sources close to the development told People, that the Suicide Squad actress is eagerly waiting to welcome the bundle of joy to the world. "Margot absolutely can't wait. She looks amazing.”

“She's usually one of the hardest working actresses in Hollywood. She seems to enjoy some downtime from filming now though”, the insider revealed.

The superstar is expecting her first baby with husband, Tom Ackerley. Margot’s pregnancy was reported in July. However, she kept the news to herself while she was shooting for film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie met each other in Belgium for the first time in 2013 while working on a war drama, Suits Française. Three years later, the couple tied a knot in an intimate ceremony.