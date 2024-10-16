Hannah Waddingham spills the tea about her row with ‘Ted Lasso’ creators

Hannah Waddingham speaks up about her row with 'Ted Lasso' bosses

Hannah Waddingham has recently dished out details about her row with Ted Lasso bosses while filming the comedy series.



Speaking on the Table for Two podcast, Hannah, who plays the role of Rebecca Welton in the series, revealed, “She won't mind me saying it but my hair and make-up artist on Ted Lasso, there's a bit where I'm lying in bed with Toheeb's character Sam Obisanya, and I was like 'No, if they're waking up together, I don't want any make-up on’.”

“The make-up artist said, ‘Well no, no, no, you need to, it needs to be like the 'no make-up make-up,’” recalled the 50-year-old.

Hannah continued, “And I was like, ‘No, I don't, no, I don't want any.’”

And it kind of went up to the powers that be. They were like ‘Hannah doesn't want to wear any make-up,’” stated The Fall Guy actress.

Hannah told the host, “Because I want her to be approachable. I know everybody was rooting for Rebecca Welton and I take her very seriously.”

“I thought I just want everyone to see her pores and all, warts and all,” she explained.

The Garfield Movie star further said, “And that's how I like every character, because your vulnerability is so close to your greatest strength.”

Hannah however pointed out that viewers “would switch off when they see a character wake up in bed still glammed out like the night before”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress also addressed season four rumours.

“I don't know. All I do know is that Welton has gone nowhere out of my heart. I think there's a possibility. Who knows? All I know is that writers' room were a writers' room of champions, magnificent writers, and it spoils you for all other work,” she replied.