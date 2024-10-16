Kim Kardashian, daughter North West share similar traits in throwback video

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North West is her mama’s carbon copy.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reposted Entertainment Tonight’s video, featuring adorable moments of the mother-daughter duo running parallel to each other.

The SKIMS founder's video was from her middle school graduation, while her daughter’s is of a recent sit-down with Interview Magazine.

The video is captioned "North West brings the same energy as her mom."

"North West’s 'Interview Magazine' Q&A is very much giving the same energy as Kim Kardashian at her 8th grade graduation!"

The video begins with North’s mischievous smile as she says, "Hey, it’s me, North West" before sticking out her tongue.

Then her mom’s part begins with Kim introducing herself, "Hi, I'm Kim Kardashian, and I'm excited to be part of this class."

She adds, "And I know you’re all gonna miss me because you all love me ... I'll miss you all."

She further makes sure that everyone is provided with a tape of her as she is going to be 'famous' one day and everyone will be able to remember her as ‘this beautiful little girl’.

She concludes by saying, “We’re really going to miss the Class of '94 and we have so many memories but you know they're going to miss me the most. Bye!”

Moreover, North in a recent interview revealed that she looks up to her dad for fashion inspiration.

The proud mom also asked her daughter about her opinion of her cooking skills. The reality star's eldest daughter didn't hold back and said, "You haven't cooked for us in a long time. The last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago."

For the unversed, Kim and Kanye share four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.