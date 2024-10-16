'Grey's Anatomy' star sparks controversy with fake health claim

Grey's Anatomy star fakes health condition in shocking update

Grey's Anatomy writer and co-producer Elisabeth Finch faked cancer and convinced people on the set that she was sick.

Finch, who joined the popular ABC medical drama back in 2014, was exposed for her series of lies back in 2022 during a Vanity Fair expose, confirming that the writer lied about surviving a rare form of bone cancer as well as suffering the loss of her kidney.

The latter not only convinced her coworkers of her illness but also her friends and family.

In the wake of the writer’s web of deception, Peacock launched a brand-new docuseries titled Anatomy of Lies on Tuesday, October 15.

In the series, Finch’s former colleague and fellow writer Andy Raser revealed her betrayal after she convinced them of the fake diagnosis.

He said of the writer, "She was showing up to work with a shaved head and a, you know, a greenish hue.

"She looked like she lived in a microwave."

Following Finch's cancer diagnosis claim, she reportedly stated, "The thing is, it was so confusing.

"You have to move through eight years of interactions to even wrap your head around it and I’m not even sure that I still fully have."

Finch came clean after being caught shortly after, confirming that she never had cancer.

In addition she also admitted that her lies had 'snowballed’ inside her.