Sabrina Carpenter pens heartfelt note for fans amid Short n' Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter has mesmerised fans by dropping unseen photos from her ongoing fifth concert tour Short n’ Sweet.

Taking to Instagram, the Espresso hitmaker posted a series of images featuring herself and the wild crowd from her recent shows in Philadelphia, Montreal, and Chicago.

In the first image, Sabrina showcased her massive audience, who were seen raising numerous placards for her during the concert.

One of the banners which caught the attention of netizens was, "SABRINA gives me more than just BUTTERFLIES."

In another image, a group of girls were seen holding a poster, which reads, “SABRINA'S PERFORMING AT THE BIGGEST ARENA ON THE SHORT N’ SWEET TOUR!

Sabrina penned a heartfelt note for her listeners and wrote, "Philly, Montréal, Chicago the crowds are crowding, I love you guys so much, see you tonight Minneapolis!"

Following Sabrina’s post, her admirers took to the comments section and began praising the singer for her remarkable performances.

One fan commented, “It’s times like these wishes I had a time machine so I could go to the short n sweet tour again.”

“Short & talented,” another fan chimed in.

It is pertinent to mention that Sabrina will next perform at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, USA, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.