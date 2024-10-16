Jennifer Lopez's spiritual practices leave Ben Affleck on edge

The highly publicised divorce between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez has taken an intriguing turn.



Sources reveal that Affleck is increasingly uneasy, fueled by rumours surrounding Lopez's deepening involvement in spiritual practices.

Their rekindled romance captivated fans worldwide, but the couple's sudden split has left many stunned.

Co-parenting their blended family remains a priority, with Lopez's two children from a previous relationship and Affleck's three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. However, personal complications have arisen.

The sale of their multi-million-dollar marital home hit a snag when the buyer backed out, leaving both stars stuck with the property. This setback adds to the tension as they navigate dividing their $550 million combined fortune without a prenuptial agreement in place.

Insiders suggest Affleck's anxiety stems from Lopez's spiritual practices, which have reportedly intensified since their divorce.

The Marry Me star has long been interested in mysticism, with whispers of her "unbelievable" skills in manifesting situations.

The Hypnotic star's superstitious nature, hidden beneath his calm exterior, has left him on edge. Jokingly mentioning staying on good terms with Lopez to avoid bad luck, sources reveal a genuine fear beneath the surface.

Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, previously accused her of using Santeria to cast spells during their marriage. Although dismissed as far-fetched, these claims have reportedly rattled Affleck.

As speculation surrounds Lopez's spiritual activities, Affleck remains cautious, quietly hoping to stay in her good graces.

The complicated aftermath of their divorce, from the failed home sale to rumours of spiritual rituals, has undoubtedly left the Batman actor feeling uneasy.