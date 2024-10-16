Sean 'Diddy' Combs finds moment of joy amid legal troubles

Sean 'Diddy' Combs wishes his youngest daughter on her second birthday

Sean "Diddy" Combs found a moment to celebrate love amid ongoing legal crisis.

Despite being behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn—after being denied bail twice—Combs, 54, took to Instagram on October 15 to share a heartfelt birthday tribute to his youngest daughter, Love Sean, on her second birthday.

"Happy Birthday @loveseancombs, daddy loves you [birthday cake, celebrations, red balloon emoji]," he penned the caption, accompanying a carousel showcasing sweet moments between the father-daughter duo and solo snaps of his baby girl, whom he welcomed with Dana Tran in December 2022.

In addition to Love, Combs is also a father to sons; Quincy Taylor Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, and Christian Combs, 26; daughters Chance Combs, 18, and 17-year-old twins D'Lila and Jessie, with four different women, including Love’s mother.



In September, the father of seven was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Yet, amid the legal battle, Diddy’s family has rallied around him. "The kids were very happy to support their father," a source close to the family told PEOPLE.

"The whole family was. They are united in their support and he was happy to see them all," they added.

Notably, Combs’ kids were also in attendance at the federal courthouse in Manhattan.