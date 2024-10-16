Kanye West is an Illuminati 'clone'?: Kristin Cavallari's bizarre claim

Kristin Cavallari 'thinks' Kanye West is an Illuminati 'clone'

Kristin Cavallari doesn’t think Kanye West is real.



The American television personality got candid on how she believes in the existence of human clones, believing Kanye West to be one of them.

The 37-year-old Hills alum shared the shocking conspiracy theory in a conversation on her latest Let’s Be Honest podcast, claiming that she believes that the rapper was “taken” by a hidden society like the Illuminati following a number of his blunt and controversial after many of his outspoken public statements.

Cavallari believes that Kanye was replaced by a clone after being “taken”.

“I think Kanye is a clone, I wholeheartedly believe what I'm about to say,' she said in a promo of the episode shared to her Instagram. “I think there are clones, and I'm going to tell you why.”

“Remember when [Kanye] was speaking out a lot? The Cabal didn’t like that. The Illuminati and the Cabal didn’t like how much he was revealing, calling people out. He even said, ‘If I go away and come back looking different, that is not me,’”' she said, further elaborating on her theory to her guest, Justin Anderson.

Cavallri also shared a clip of Kanye saying, “If I ever went anywhere, we’d know why.”

She continued, “What the f*** happened? He disappeared, then came back. Look at him now. Compare old photos. It’s not the same f****** person. It’s not.”

“Don’t cancel me, Hollywood,” Cavallri then quipped.

When Justin pondered why no one would unveil the secret of the cloning of “one of the biggest pop stars in the world,” she immediately answered, “Literally, you’d get killed.”

“I believe this with every ounce of my body. The people who come forward and say something, they get killed,” she said, reiterating her beliefs.