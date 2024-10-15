Bradley Cooper to be GF Gigi Hadid’s biggest cheerleader at 'Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show'?

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper sparked dating rumours in October 2023

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has unveiled if her boyfriend Bradley Cooper will be supporting her in the audience at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The show, which is scheduled to take place on October 15 7:00 PM ET, has selected Hadid to be one of the models walking on the runway in the show this year.

While getting ready for the show backstage, the American TV personality was asked by ET if partner Cooper will be attending the show tonight.

She replied, saying: He’s watching from home tonight. He’s on dad duty, but so supportive. I have friends coming, so many friends coming!”

Meanwhile, singer Zayn Malik’s ex-girlfriend was further asked if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will show up in the Fashion show.

“I think if they have one more night before he goes back [to Kansas City], they’ll probably be cozy on the couch. But she will also be supporting. I can feel it”, added the 29-year-old model.

For the unversed, Bella Hadid’s sister and The Hangover actor were spotted on an intimate dinner date in October 2023, which became the basis of their dating rumours. According to a source, their relationship has grown more serious with time.

Gigi Hadid was previously dating former 'One Direction' band Member Zayn Malik. The couple announced their split in late 2021. The also have a daughter named, Khai.