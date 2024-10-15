Matt Damon's 'Jason Bourne' franchise to return with 'sixth' installment

'The Oppenheimer' star Matt Damon drops hints of a possible sequel

Jason Bourne franchise, starring Matt Damon, has been renewed for its sixth sequel.

The action-thriller will be returning supposedly with a title, The Bourne Dilemma. Not just that, director Edward Berger has reportedly taken over the franchise from Paul Greengrass.

Recently, at an event hosted by BAFTA and the Royal African Society, Greengrass, who worked as a director on the franchise since The Bourne Supremacy, 2004, was asked by Prince Williams if he would make another film for the franchise.

As per The Times newspaper, the 69-year-old filmmaker replied, saying: “Not for me, they need somebody younger, I’ve done my bit.”

"But I hope they get somebody great and young to do it, I think they’re in the process”, the director continued.

Meanwhile, Matt also dropped hints about a new Jason Bourne film and showed his interest in working with Edward.

He told at The Late Show that: "All Quiet on the Western Front is a fantastic film, and he’s wonderful and he said he had an idea for Jason Bourne."

The Oppenheimer star went on to say: "I would love to work with him, so he’s working on it. Look, I’m as anxious as you are to see if this thing [happens] - I hope it’s great and that we can do it."

However, Matt Damon do realize that he can’t star in the spy universe forever and that someday, someone will have to take over his character as he is not getting any younger.