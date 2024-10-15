Sean P. Diddy's legal battle takes 'shocking' turn after 'unexpected' twist

Sean Diddy Combs gets slapped with another civil lawsuit

Sean P. Diddy’s case just took another turn after the rapper was hit with six new civil lawsuits from alleged victims.

In a new statement released by his lawyers, Combs claimed that “the truth will prevail” after allegations of misconduct surfaced against him.

The musician’s lawyers confirmed in a statement to Metro.co.uk that the filings were just a shot in the dark and the victims are just attempting to garner publicity.

They said, "The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today's barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity.

“Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process.”

According to Page Six, an unidentified female came forward with the claim that Diddy invited her to a photo shoot before sexually assaulting her in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, Diddy's lawyers wrapped up their statement, adding, "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone - adult or minor, man or woman."

Previously, the 54-year-old rapper was arrested last month on charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.