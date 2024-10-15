Shawn Mendes honors deceased friend, brings Nikki Lund 'to tears' in Nashville

Shawn Mendes pays tribute to late friend at Nashville concert.

Shawn Mendes delivered a heartfelt performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, captivating the audience with his incredible voice and impressive guitar skills.



Attendee Nikki Lund shared her experience with DailyMail.com, expressing her surprise at how deeply Mendes moved her.

"Shawn came on stage on time and was amazing! His voice was incredible, and his guitar skills were surprisingly very good," she said. "I was so impressed and didn’t expect him to blow me away."

The concert wasn't without its emotional moments, as Mendes dedicated a poignant song titled Golden Heart to a close friend who tragically died of a drug overdose.

While he didn’t disclose the friend's name, it was evident how much he meant to him.

"He said he misses him, and it was a very emotional moment. I thought I saw Shawn tear up just a little because it was such a sad moment," Lund recalled.

The heartfelt performance resonated with many in the audience, with several fans visibly moved to tears.

Mendes also took time to reflect on his own challenges, inviting those who supported him during a "tough time" in his life onto the stage, further deepening the emotional connection with his fans.

Nikki Lund shared, "When he mentioned that, the crowd ROARED—it was beautiful! Everyone was so touched that he made this song in Nashville."

During the concert, Mendes brought two male friends on stage, referring to them as his "family now," and credited them with helping him through a particularly challenging time in his life.