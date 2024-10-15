Diddy discloses why pal Ashton Kutcher put an end to their 'clubbing'

Ashton Kutcher, Sean Diddy became close friends in 2000

Sean Diddy Combs has unveiled the real reason why his closest pal Ashton Kutcher has stopped partying with him.

According to Diddy, Ashton’s ex-wife Demi Moore was the main reason why the former put an end to their quality time.

In a 2010 Time article, the American rapper mentioned that: “For a while, with Jamie Foxx, we were a rat pack, hanging out, going to clubs.”

“I remember one night he was with Demi, maybe for the first time, and a couple of weeks later he called me to tell me he was in love. That was the end of our clubbing”, the 54-year-old record producer shared.

Kutcher and Moore tied a knot in 2005. The duo parted ways in 2013. Four years after their split, the Two and a Half Men actor married his The 70s Show co-star Mila Kunis.

The 46-year-old actor and the Last Night singer reportedly became close friends in 2000. The two continued partying until 2003.



The father of two kept his distance with the rapper even after marrying Kunis. But Combs stated that they both remained close to each other despite their differences.

He added: “But we are still friends. Not that cliché of: ‘Let’s make a move, let’s do a deal,’ he is a sounding board for me. Like me, he’s a mogul - a new media mogul. But we are yin and yang: I am in your face and he is understated, cool, suave.”

However, Ashston Kutcher has not uttered a word about Sean Diddy’s charges regarding racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to involve in prostitution.