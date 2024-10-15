'Princess Diaries' author debunks 'prequel' rumours amid Anne Hathaway's hint

Princess Diaries author sets record straight on film's third instalment

Princess Diaries Author Meg Cabot is finally setting the record straight following the ‘exasperating’ rumours for the film’s third instalment.

The best-selling writer, who is known for multiple popular books, responded to Anne Hathaway’s claim about the film being in the pipeline.

The actress previously starred in the 2001 film, playing a teenager who unexpectedly becomes the ruler of a small European country.

Cabot penned in a new blog post on Monday, October 14, which read, “It’s been really hard not to say anything about it these past few months (years, actually). I’m so glad my secret’s out in the open now!”

However, the writer promptly denied speculation about the film being a prequel. Addressing the rumours, she went on to add, “No. Not sure where anyone is getting this information, but it’s not true. Please do not trust all the news you read, especially on social media.

“We are living in an age of rampant misinformation, and this applies to movie news as well.”

In addition, Cabot further confirmed that since the film was planning for a theatrical release in cinemas, the filmmakers are confident it would actually turn out to “be good.”