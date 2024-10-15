Prince William wins Taylor Swift's heart with subtle nod to Travis Kelce

Prince William, who's a passionate soccer fan, has seemingly sent a message to Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce by embracing American football months after his interaction with the pair.

The Prince of Wales took part in a flag football game while supporting the NFL Foundation UK on Tuesday (October 5th).

The future King, who regularly enjoys soccer games involving his favorite English Premier League side Aston Villa, attended the event the organization that focuses on tackling challenges faced by young people in underserved communities across the country.

The Kensington Palace shared Prince William's photo with caption: "Seeing first-hand the power of sport in building confidence and providing a level playing field for all.



"@nflflag is fast-paced, inclusive, and designed to inspire and engage young people, developing their confidence and supporting them to reach their full potential."

The event, on Tuesday, highlighted how the charity is using flag football to help change lives, according to Prince William’s office at Kensington Palace.



During the game, William spoke to young people about how they have benefited from the support of the organisation. The league has been playing regular season games in London since 2007.

The new post comes months after Taylor Swift was given a very royal welcome in the UK for her Eras Tour. During the trip, the pop superstar met up with Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George as they watched the Anti-Hero hitmaker's gig.

Both Prince William and Taylor Swift shared photos of themselves meeting each other on their social media accounts. It was a part of Prince William's 42nd birthday celebrations. A selfie with the royals and her boyfriend, American footballer Travis Kelce was shared by Taylor Swift on her account.