Harrison Ford rebukes ‘death of movie stars’ notion amid Marvel movies

Harrison Ford thinks avoiding Marvel movies is 'silly'

Harrison Ford has recently explained why Marvel movies isn’t destroying movie stars.



In a new interview with GQ magazine, Harrison addressed the concept of “the death of a movie star” which was said by director Quentin Tarantino.

To which, the Indiana Jones actor replied, “Oh, I think it’s rubbish. I don’t think the question is whether or not there are any movie stars. There’s wonderful actors coming up every day.”

“Whether or not they become movie stars is really not the point. If movies need stars, they will find them,” continued the 82-year-old actor, who also joined the MCU as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross / Red Hulk in upcoming movie, Captain America: Brave New World, which will release in 2025.

Defending his decision to join the Marvels, Harrison mentioned, “We’re silly if we sit around regretting the change and don’t participate.”

“I’m participating in a new part of the business that, for me at least, I think is really producing some good experiences for an audience. I enjoy that,” remarked the actor.

Harrison told the publication, “I’ve never understood being a movie star. I’m an actor. I tell stories. I’m part of a group of people who work together, collaborate on telling stories.”

“I’m an assistant storyteller. That’s what I am,” he stated.

Elsewhere in the interview, Harrison further said that it would be “silly to avoid Marvel movies”.

“I mean, this is the Marvel universe and I’m just there on a weekend pass. I’m a sailor new to this town,” pointed out the actor.

Harrison added, “I understand the appeal of other kinds of films besides the kind we made in the ‘80s and ‘90s. I don’t have anything general to say about it.”