Prince George receives expensive gift from King Charles: ‘Magic up here’

Apart from being a head of the state, King Charles is also known for his reputation as a dedicated and doting grandfather.

Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, shares three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, with wife Kate Middleton. Meanwhile, Charles’ younger and estranged son, Prince Harry shares Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, with wife Meghan Markle.

However, it appears that Prince George holds a special place in Charles heart, not only because he will be king one day, but also because he is the monarch’s first grandchild. Hence, Charles did not hold back when he chose a special gift for his grandson with a massive price tag.

At his Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House, Charles installed a £18,000 gift – Victorian-style ‘Shepherd’s hut from Dorset-based company Plankbridge – for George’s first birthday.

The hut includes a everything from a wood-burning stove to a daybed and all three Wales children often play together in the same spot.

Charles also had one treehouse build for Prince William in 1989, as the prince turned seven, and was later refurbished for his grandchildren.

In another nod to his grandson, Charles shared in an interview that he named an empty field which the farm didn’t need anymore after his eldest grandkid and plant trees.

“The great thing was that I managed to plant it the same year that my grandson was born, the eldest, George, so I thought I’d call it Prince George’s Wood,” Charles said.

“It is really for autumn colour and a bit of spring. But autumn is the magic up here. So, finding all the interesting trees and shrubs that turn an interesting colour is half the battle.”