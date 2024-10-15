'Culinary Class Wars' cooks up a second season on Netflix

Netflix's popular Korean cooking competition, Culinary Class Wars, is back for seconds!

The streaming giant announced a renewal for the hit show's second season from Seoul on Tuesday.

This addictive series follows 100 elite chefs, divided into celebrity chefs (white spoons) and non-celebrity chefs (black spoons), as they battle it out in a high-stakes cooking tournament. The grand prize? A whopping 300 million Korean won (approximately $230,000).

Judging their culinary creations are two esteemed food experts: veteran restaurateur and celebrity chef Paik Jong-won and Korea's only Michelin three-star chef, Anh Sung-jae.

Culinary Class Wars has captured audiences' hearts globally, becoming Netflix's first Korean unscripted title to top the global top-ten list for non-English series for three consecutive weeks.

The creative masterminds behind the show's success – producers Kim Hak-min and Kim Eun-ji, along with writer Mo Eun-sol from Studio Slam – are set to return for Season 2.

"We're extremely grateful to our viewers. Because of them, we're able to come back for Season 2. We will do our best to return the love and fulfill expectations," the trio shared in a joint statement.

Ki Hwan Yoo, Netflix's Director of Content in Korea, added: "Shows of this scale take a lot of effort to bring to life, and we're proud of what we've accomplished with our dedicated team. As we continue to expand our unscripted offerings, we're looking forward to sharing even more unique and exciting titles with you soon."

Netflix has been investing heavily in Korean unscripted content over the past two years, aiming to replicate its global success with K-dramas in the reality genre. The platform's unscripted slate has grown to 10 titles in 2024, double the number in 2022.

Upcoming releases include Zombieverse: New Blood Season 2, Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die, and Single's Inferno Season 4, set to drop early next year.

Get ready to indulge in more culinary delights and drama with Culinary Class Wars Season 2!