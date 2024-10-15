King Charles makes big announcement amid Australia tour backlash

King Charles makes major announcement amid Australia tour backlash

King Charles brings delightful change to his passion project just days before his much-anticipated tour to Australia.

As reported by the Daily Mail, The Prince's Trust, is now known as The King's Trust in the UK. The new name will be introduced in other "entities across the world" in April.

Charles established this trust nearly 50 years ago to support young people aged 11 to 30 in obtaining "employment, education, and training."

Notably, the Trust's new logo and tagline have also been approved by the Privy Council.

The logo shows a red background behind a white crown and the tagline reads, "Working for young people."

The graphic designer James Sommerville said that he was honoured to rebrand the logo for the King's beloved project.

Speaking of logo's importance, he said, "It places young people at the centre, just as I was placed. It [also] needs to show up not just on a business card as in the old days, but also on TikTok."

James hopes that the "refreshed brand" will help to deliver a message of "hope and togetherness" to the next generation.

Moreover, Chair Alison Brittain referred to the rebrand as an "exciting new chapter" for King Charles's charitable program.

She shared, "As The King's Trust continues to work for young people in the UK and around the world, we are as committed to supporting young people to build the skills and confidence they need for work and ultimately a brighter future."

Notably, the King of England announced this major change before kicking off his tour to Australia, which has been portrayed in a negative light by the members of the Australian Republic Movement.