Kanye West's mother in law breaks silence on his 'inappropriate demands'

Bianca Censori's mother, Alexandra, has finally spoken out about the explosive allegations surrounding her son-in-law, Kanye West.

The accusations, made by Ye's former assistant Lauren Pisciotta in a lawsuit filed on October 11, claim that the rapper offered to sleep with Alexandra while in a relationship with Bianca.

When approached by Daily Mail, Alexandra remained tight-lipped, saying, "I wouldn't be drawn into the latest claims about my son-in-law." She politely requested privacy, fueling speculation about the truth behind the allegations.

Lauren Pisciotta's lawsuit alleges that Ye has a "kink" for sleeping with his partners' mothers and claims that he expressed desire to sleep with Alexandra to Bianca, who reportedly disapproved.

The timing of the lawsuit raised eyebrows, coming just four days after TMZ reported Ye and Bianca's split. However, Alexandra's reference to Ye as her "son-in-law" and the couple's recent sighting in Tokyo on October 8 suggest they may still be together.

Concerns about the Donda rapper's controlling behaviour in their relationship have been mounting since Bianca and Ye went public in 2023.

Earlier in July, an insider revealed to In Touch, "Kanye now exerts total control over Bianca's life... He films her from every angle before they go out. Then he critiques her body right down to her private parts — it's so demeaning."

Additionally, Ye allegedly screens Bianca's social media, controls her diet, and dictates her daily schedule. "She's not even allowed to go to bed until he tells her. He says it's for her benefit, but he's turned her into his own Stepford Wife!" the source claimed.

Milo Yiannopoulos, Ye's ex-chief of staff, echoed these concerns on X.

"Bianca is a wonderful person, without whom Ye would not still be with us... She's in an impossible situation as someone who loves her husband but is also a traditionally-minded wife (notwithstanding the outfits) who honors, obeys and defers to her man. Pray for them both."