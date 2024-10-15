Jason Segel recalls 'awkward' interaction with ‘Shrinking’ co-star Harrison Ford

Jason Segel details his working experience with 'Shrinking' co-star Harrison Ford

Jason Segel has recently opened up about his working experience with Harrison Ford on drama series, Shrinking.



Speaking on Channel 10's The Project on October 14, Segel revealed he once shared “awkward interaction” with Ford after he arrived in a jumpsuit.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor said, “I have never worn a jumpsuit before and I showed up to work [in a jumpsuit] half an hour early.”

“Harrison was waiting outside of my trailer because he wanted to run lines. He was looking me up and down. I was so embarrassed,” continued the 44-year-old.

Interestingly, Jason disclosed Ford wore a matching jumpsuit the following day.

“It was like one of the sweetest moments of my life,” he added.

According to official synopsis, Shrinking features Segel, who plays role of a newly widowed therapist trying to cope with his loss. Ford, on the other hand, plays an older therapist suffering from Parkinson's disease.

The first two episodes of Season two will air on the AppleTV+ on October 16.

Meanwhile, Ford admitted he has no intention of retirement after six decades of his prolific career.

When asked why he continues to work, the actor replied, “I get out of it essential human contact.”