Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's child Fin embraces fresh look amid dad's marital woes

Fin Affleck, the 15-year-old child of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, stepped out with a striking new hairstyle, embracing a retro vibe.

Fin's jet-black locks were slicked back on the sides, a departure from their previous buzzcut and bright red dye.

Fin and Jennifer, 52, enjoyed a casual outing in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 13. They paired their fresh look with a white T-shirt, faded jeans, and a blue and white windbreaker.

This hairstyle update comes after Fin's milestone driver's permit and their decision to publicly reveal their new name, Fin Affleck, at their maternal grandfather's memorial service in March.

Ben and Jennifer also share daughter Violet, 18, now a college student at Yale University, and son Samuel, 12.

Amid Ben's divorce from Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner has been providing emotional support. A source revealed to In Touch that Jennifer has set up a "mercy squad" to ensure Ben doesn't slip back into old habits.

"Ben may come across looking all happy and cheery. And he is, for the most part, but he certainly has his down moments," the insider explained.

"As much as he was relieved to escape this marriage, the divorce has still taken a toll on him. His reputation has taken a huge hit, and he's grappling with a lot of guilt."

The source added that Jennifer, Ben's mother, brother, and close friends like Matt Damon are all part of this support system.

"They're all in touch with him and with each other," the source revealed.

"They're very much a team and acting as a de facto support group for him. If they're seeing something to worry about, they alert each other immediately. Ben knows they're all in touch, but he doesn't know the extent of it."

When Jennifer isn't supporting Ben, she's spending quality time with Fin and Samuel.