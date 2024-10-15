Lupita Nyong'o gets emotional after watching ‘Black Panther’ at BFI Festival

Lupita Nyong'o remembers her ‘Black Panther’ co-star Chadwick Bosman at BFI Festival

Lupita Nyong'o has recently confessed she didn’t watch her movie, Black Panther after Chadwick Bosman’s tragic demise in 2020.



“I have to admit I haven't seen the film since Chadwick died,” said Lupita at a BFI London Film Festival Screen Talk event for her new movie, The Wild Robot.

Lupita remarked, “So I'm having a moment,” per Entertainment Weekly.

On October 13, Lupita was shown a clip from her 2018 movie featuring her and Chad together, and later she got choked up while trying to compose herself, wiping away tears.

“The grief is just the love with no place to put it, right? I don't want to run away from the tears or the grief. You just live with it,” she told the audience after watching the clip.

Lupita noted, “That experience will never be separate from the love that was formed. I watch this clip and I’m filled with grief, and I don’t know whether I’ll ever be done shedding my tears from losing my friend.”

“But I’m like, we get to see him alive, and that’s so wonderful,” she added.

Reflecting on how the Marvel movie made history, Lupita explained, “There was a lot of fear, definitely from the executives. Marvel was shaking a little bit in their boots!”

“We were too because we were like, we only get to do this once, and we've got to do it right. And it totally shattered the myth that Black doesn’t sell,” stated the actress.