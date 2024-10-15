Mariah Carey can't stand 'hideous lighting’ in public spaces: Watch

Mariah Carey 'tortured' by overhead lighting: Video

Mariah Carey has recently revealed that hideous lighting in the public spaces makes her sick to the stomach.



Speaking on the latest episode of Las Culturistas podcast's I Don't Think So Honey segment, the musician ranted, “I can’t with the overhead lighting. Why do they do it to us?”

“I shouldn’t say us, it’s not us, it’s me… I’m the one who’s the most tortured by the hideous lighting,” she quipped.

Mariah further said that the sun “is ok if it's sunset,” and she'll “gladly go outside and put a little hat on”.

However, the singer warned her fans to be careful because too much sunlight can be “bad for you”.

“But overhead lighting, I don’t think so honey,” she remarked.

Mariah requested to “stop it”.

“Everywhere I go, shut the lights! I don’t want to see them no more. Overhead lighting, it makes me sick!” she added.

Mariah’s hilarious rant came nearly two months after she suffered the loss of her mother and sister on the same day.

The songstress confirmed in late August as she wrote via social media, “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time,” said the 55-year-old.