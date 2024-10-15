Prince William to step out solo after heartfelt appearance with Kate Middleton

Prince William is already set to take on another royal engagement after surprising the public with his previous appearance with wife Kate Middleton.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the families of three young girls killed in the Southport attack in July. The couple expressed their “support, empathy and compassion to the local community.”

Following the touching meeting, Prince William will be attending another community event hosted by the NFL Foundation UK.

The foundation will be marking its three-year anniversary with flag football and William will engage with the NFL UK representatives and the community partners to learn about the work that is being done in the community and its impact.

Flag football, the non-contact version of American football, has seen rapid growth in the UK.

The future king will also be actively participating in NFL Flag activities alongside young people from across the country.

He will also be joined by NFL players, Jacksonville Jaguars’ Welsh athlete Louis Rees-Zammit and captain of the GB Women's Flag Football Team, Phoebe Schecter.

The outing also comes after Prince William glimpsed at his upcoming documentary about his quest to end homelessness in UK with project, Homewards.

He shared in the doc that he has taken “inspiration and guidance” from his late mother Princess Diana for his mission.