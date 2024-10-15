Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seen getting cosy during romantic night-out

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted enjoying basketball game together

Taylor Swift, who is set to get back on stage for Eras Tour on Friday, appears to be making the most out of her last week of break by spending it with her beau Travis Kelce, who is also currently on bye week.



The lovebirds were seen enjoying the New York Yankees versus Cleveland Guardians' basketball game on Monday.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was spotted packing on PDA with the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end at Yankee stadium on October 14, in fan-posted pictures.



The 14-time-Grammy winner appeared enchanted by her lover, as she wrapped her arms around him as they sat cuddling.

One of the pictures on social media showed Swift holding up her cup to give Kelce a sip of her drink.

The Love Story songstress, 34, sported a black jacket over a brown crewneck sweater, completing her look with a black baseball cap and her signature red lipstick.

While the NFL star, 35, wore a bomber jacket, a white T-shirt and a hat which read Midnight Rodeo.

This outing comes after a happening weekend for the couple in New York City.

Swift and Kelce enjoyed a double date with pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, on Friday, and then stepped out for a dinner date the next day.

This marks the couple's last days of break as the Eras Tour performer will be resuming her record making tour this week at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, while the Grotesquerie star will be hitting the field on October 20th for his next game.