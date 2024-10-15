Jeff Goldblum reveals ‘Dr. Ian Malcolm's’ future with ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

Jeff Goldblum on Dr. Ian Malcolm’s Jurassic World return

Jeff Goldblum got candid on the future of his infamous character, Dr. Ian Malcolm’s return to the Jurassic World franchise.



The Jurassic Park alum weighed in if Dr. Ian Malcolm will, or will not return to the franchise’s new movie, Jurassic World Rebirth.

“I think Ian Malcolm may have ridden off into the sunset. Maybe,” Goldblum told Total Film in a conversation.

“Because this next one [Jurassic World Rebirth] – my friend Scarlett Johansson and my new friend Jonathan Bailey from Wicked, I think, are taking up the reins. And I can’t wait to see what they do. I think that’s a good idea,” he said, hoping the best for the saga’s reboot.

Goldblum first portrayed the character of Dr. Ian Malcom in 1993’s Jurassic Park. He got back in the character’s shoes in its sequel in 1997, The Lost World: Jurassic Park. After a long hiatus, the actor reprised the role in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion.

Dominion was not that much loved amongst fans.

“I had such a good time on it,” Goldblum addressed the hate.

“I enjoyed working on it and enjoyed trying to make it good. I think it sold a bunch of tickets. But, you know… [laughs] Everybody’s got an opinion about it. It’s tough to make a good movie.”