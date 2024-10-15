Jamie Foxx reflects on health scare in first stage performance in 18 years

Jamie Foxx opened up about the story of his April 2023 health stuggles

Jamie Foxx is feeling as light as a feather after taking off a huge burden from his heart.

On Monday, October 14, Foxx, 56, penned a lengthy caption expressing his gratitude for sharing his April 2023 health scare story in his emotional one-man show, One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx.

"My heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy," he wrote alongside the carousel featuring highlights from the show, "On October 3 fourth and fifth I had an opportunity to tell my side of the story, and there was no better place than Atlanta Georgia."

Noting that he hadn't been on stage in 18 years, the actor and comedian confessed before the audience, "I needed the stage, and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love, and that’s what you were."

Describing his show as an "artistic explanation" of something that went wrong in his life, the Django Unchained star expressed gratitude to the people in Atlanta, particularly Piedmont Hospital, for helping him recover and return to the stage, doing what he loves.



He signed off with some hashtags and a series of red heart and peach emojis: "#nobaddays, as my guy James would say #secondchance. Thank you, ATLANTA."

Among the montage of photos, Foxx appeared emotional in some snapshots, holding up one arm while bending his head down.

In other pictures, he is shown wiping his arm across his face, hugging another person, sitting behind a piano, and speaking to the crowd.