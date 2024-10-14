Olivia Rodrigo makes fun of herself for falling into a hole during concert

The Grammy-winning singer immediately recovered and continued on with the show

Olivia Rodrigo proved she's a true performer after taking a surprising tumble during her Guts World Tour in Melbourne.



While performing on October 13, the Grammy-winning singer was enthusiastically running around the stage greeting fans when she accidentally sprinted right into an open hole on the floor, momentarily disappearing from view.

Fans captured the moment on video, showing Rodrigo, 21, quickly recovering from the unexpected fall. Emerging from the lowered platform, she brushed it off with humour, saying, "Oh my God! That was fun. I'm okay!"

The Good 4 U hitmaker kept the mood light as she climbed out, joking with the crowd, "Sometimes, there is just a hole in the stage. Okay, where was I? How are you doing tonight, Melbourne?"

The pop star didn’t stop there. After the show, she jumped on the TikTok “subtle foreshadowing” trend, editing footage of her fall into a lighthearted post.

For anyone still worried, Rodrigo made sure to reassure fans, commenting under the video, “I am ok haha,” with a heart emoji.