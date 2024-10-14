Kate Middleton set to surprise fans with delightful announcement

Kate Middleton, who has begun her gradual return to royal duties after beating cancer, is set make delightful announcement as a key date looms.



The Princess of Wales will reportedly be joining the rest of the royal family on the Sandringham Estate for Christmas, a insider has claimed.

Kate, who had stepped back from public life earlier this year after undergoing major abdominal surgery, is said to be under "no pressure" from the royal family to resume royal duties. However, she's willing to return to pubic life as soon as possible.

"Kate is on the guest list for this year's Christmas gathering," a source has told Express UK.



They added: "She's keen to join her children and family to celebrate the holidays, but there's no pressure for her to attend. Obviously everyone is looking forward to having her there, but if she doesn't feel up to it on the day, the family will understand."



"There will be a large number of people present at this year's dinner. It was trialled in the ballroom for the first time last year and proved a big success so this year will be held in a similar fashion," according to the insider.



"There will be a buffet-style roast served where members of the family can help themselves. It will include a traditional roast dinner spread with all the trimmings," they added.

Last month, the mother-of-three confirmed her course of preventative chemotherapy ended, and was looking forward to returning to some royal engagements in the near future.

Kate, last week, joined her husband William in Southport to meet bereaved family members of the stabbing victims during her first official outing since ending the treatment.