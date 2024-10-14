Buckingham Palace faces scrutiny over delayed royal gift disclosures

Buckingham Palace has attributed the delay in publishing royal gift lists to the transition following Queen Elizabeth II's death in October 2022.

The Palace's failure to disclose official gifts for the past four years has drawn criticism from anti-monarchy groups, who are demanding greater transparency akin to standards for MPs.

The Palace spokesperson told the Mail that records would be updated and released soon.

However, ongoing concerns about gift acceptance practices persist, particularly in light of previous scandals, such as "cash-for-honours" allegations and questions surrounding a pair of diamond earrings gifted to Meghan Markle by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince.

Royal guidelines stipulate that gifts should not create obligations for the royals, with personal gifts kept only if valued below £150 or from close associates.

Comparisons with the past highlight this gap, as wedding gifts for then-Princess Elizabeth were publicly displayed in 1947, but no such disclosures were made for William and Kate in 2011 or for recent events like King Charles's coronation.

The Palace's explanation comes amidst investigations into royal charitable foundations, reigniting calls for transparency.

A recent Charity Commission inquiry revealed that £200,000 intended for the King’s Foundation was misappropriated, and past donations, including a £2.5 million cash contribution from a former Qatari Prime Minister to Prince Charles's fund, have further fueled scrutiny of royal gift and charity practices.