Rihanna says she 'enjoys' being a boy mom of two 'so much'

The Grammy-winner explained she's learning 'as much' from her infants as they are from her

Rihanna is loving her role as a mom of two boys.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the Grammy-winning singer opened up about life with her sons — 2-year-old RZA and 14-month-old Riot — whom she shares with her longtime partner A$AP Rocky.

“It’s fun, I literally, I enjoy it so much,” Rihanna, 36, gushed about motherhood.

The Love on the Brain singer hasn’t released new music since 2016's Anti, but she’s been fully embracing life as a mom.

“I am just looking at them and living through them and I’m amazed by every new discovery of theirs, even their boundaries,” she shared. “They’re teaching me how to be their mom as much as I’m teaching them how to be in this world and guide them as best as I can.”

As for the little ones, RZA is learning how to be a good older brother to Riot, even though Rihanna admitted it can be “rough” sometimes.

“The second his baby brother cries, he’s there! He’s running down, he’s actually crying too. He’s worried. He loves him!” she shared, humorously adding, “It’s just hard to share toys and pacifiers.”